ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Another warm day, temps still above average

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Weather for your Thursday is still looking warm. We will once again look at temperatures above average.

El Paso is looking to reach a high of 94, Las Cruces is looking to reach a high of 92. While theses temps are not the hottest we've seen this year they are still worth noting as they are above the average temps we should be experiencing during Fall.

Temps are not done warming. Expect your hottest day this week as we climb even hotter for your Friday. There is potential your Friday temps could reach record breaking heat as we stand close to a record.

We continue to lean dry with rain chances looking slim over the next 7 days.