Above-average temperatures and dry conditions to persist in the Borderland

Published 5:26 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Residents of the Borderland can expect warm to very warm temperatures and dry conditions to continue through the weekend and beyond, according to weather forecasts.

A strong high-pressure system remains in place over the Desert Southwest, leading to temperatures well above normal for this time of year.

The weather pattern is expected to remain stable, with little to no relief from the dry conditions.

The high-pressure system will dominate the region, ensuring continued warmth as a low-pressure system passes near the U.S.-Canada border, bringing no significant changes to the local weather.

Be sure to stay hydrated and take precautions against the heat as the warm and dry spell continues.

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

