Unseasonably hot and dry October weather to persist in the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Unseasonably warm and dry conditions will continue throughout the week in the Borderland, with high pressure dominating the weather pattern across the Southwest.

Temperatures are expected to remain well above normal, with highs reaching mid to lower 90s throughout the week.

Daily high temperatures are still forecasted to be above average for early October.

Forecast models indicate the high pressure system will remain in place over Arizona and New Mexico for at least the next week, keeping the region dry and warm.

Some afternoon and evening cloud cover may develop over higher elevations, but no significant relief from the heat is expected.