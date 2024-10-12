Skip to Content
Near record high temperatures expected through the weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- High pressure over the Borderland will keep conditions dry and fair, but temperatures will remain unseasonably warm, nearing or breaking record highs through the weekend.

Next week, the high pressure system is expected to weaken, allowing for a gradual cool down.

Temperatures will drop by one or two degrees each day, reaching seasonal norms by next weekend.

While the heat persists, residents are encouraged to stay hydrated and take precautions when spending time outdoors.

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

