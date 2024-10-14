Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: Winds will crank up Wednesday; expect cooler temps

A cold front will arrive from the NE Wednesday morning kicking up the winds and finally bringing cooler temps to the Borderland. Peak gusts will hit around 40 mph, primarily on the west side of town. As the front moves through during the morning, temps will be the coldest and the winds will make it feel even colder.

Temps will stay in the 70s and low 80s through the weekend. There will also be slight rain chances developing for late Thursday and hanging around through early next week.

