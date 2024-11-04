ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Chilly Monday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Happy Monday! If you like the cooler weather you're in luck today temperatures will stay n the chillier side with some mild breezes.

Waking up this morning there is still some isolated shower potential. rain chances slim as we head into the afternoon.

Overall expect cooler temps to be the main impact today. We are looking to see temperatures below average. El Paso is expected to reach 63, Las Cruces 58. Southern New Mexico could reach their first freeze of the season overnight tonight.