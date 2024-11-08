ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Quieter conditions with below average temps

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- For your Friday we will see a calmer forecast. Temperatures are still expected to stay below average.

The system that brought rain and mountain snow continues to exit our area, as a result today will be a calm quiet weather day. Looking to stay dry and free of strong winds.

Temperatures remain below average for now with an expected high in El Paso of 59 and 56 in Las Cruces.

Temperatures will continue to warm up through the weekend looking to reach average in the coming days.