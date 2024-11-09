Warmer and drier weather expected for the Borderland with a cool Weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Borderland is set to experience a week of warmer and drier weather, with temperatures in the lowlands expected to reach the 70s.

While daytime highs will climb, overnight temperatures will remain cool, with lows in the 20s and 30s through the weekend.

By the end of next week, some areas in the Rio Grande Valley could see temperatures nearing 80 degrees.

The current upper low pressure system is moving through the panhandles, bringing drier air from the northwest and clearing skies by this evening.

With light winds and clear conditions, overnight temperatures will hover around freezing.

A Freeze Warning remains in effect for Hudspeth County and parts of far eastern El Paso County, marking the first freeze of the season for these areas.

However, much of El Paso itself is likely to stay just above freezing, although open areas in the county might dip slightly below 32 degrees.