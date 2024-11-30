Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Quiet and mild week ahead

By
New
Published 6:38 AM

El Paso, TEXAS (KVIA) -- Good morning and happy Saturday folks! After a couple of cooler days, our temperatures will be warming up for the weekend. Temperatures will remain above average over the week ahead, with mid 60s today and low 70s tomorrow. Fortunately, winds will be light and there are no chances of rain in sight either.

With pleasant weather expected, any activities you have planned are good to go either day this weekend. In particular, decorating the house would be a great idea, especially if you want to get the family involved. Maybe you rather stay inside...on that note, you can open the windows and screen doors to get some fresh air in the house while trying out a new recipe or eating leftovers of course! Enjoy the great weather!

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Katie Frazier

Katie Frazier is an ABC-7 meteorologist.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content