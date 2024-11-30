ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Quiet and mild week ahead

El Paso, TEXAS (KVIA) -- Good morning and happy Saturday folks! After a couple of cooler days, our temperatures will be warming up for the weekend. Temperatures will remain above average over the week ahead, with mid 60s today and low 70s tomorrow. Fortunately, winds will be light and there are no chances of rain in sight either.

With pleasant weather expected, any activities you have planned are good to go either day this weekend. In particular, decorating the house would be a great idea, especially if you want to get the family involved. Maybe you rather stay inside...on that note, you can open the windows and screen doors to get some fresh air in the house while trying out a new recipe or eating leftovers of course! Enjoy the great weather!