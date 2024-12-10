ABC-7 First Alert: Cold front arrives, expect wind, wind chill, and freezing temps

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert as the cold front we've been tracking has arrived in the borderland. Temps will be cooler, winds will be present, and wind chills will be felt.

Starting off this morning temperatures will feel cooler than they are because of Northerly winds. Temps will feel like they are near to below freezing throughout the region. Bundle up!

Temperature highs will be 5-10 degrees below average El Paso is expected to reach 51, Las Cruces is expected to reach 50.

Temperature lows will drop below freezing behind the cold front. El Paso is projected to drop to 26 overnight, Las Cruces is expected to drop to 22.