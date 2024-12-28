Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Dry, warm, and breezy through New Years

By
Updated
today at 8:47 PM
Published 4:58 PM

El Paso, Texas (KVIA) – Howdy folks and happy Saturday! After a beautiful day today, tomorrow, we're in another great day with temperatures a hair warmer. Each day, highs gradually warm up with low 70s by Sunday, and mid 70s on Monday.

Wind speeds will remain mostly light throughout the weekend, although we can expect some occasional breezes to start the next week. As of now, Monday looks to be the breeziest with 25 mph winds, backing off to 20 mph winds on NYE and New Year's Day. No rain is expected for the forseeable future.

I hope you all enjoy the beautiful weather as we get ready to ring in the New Year!

Weather

Katie Frazier

Katie Frazier is an ABC-7 meteorologist.

