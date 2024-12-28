ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Dry, warm, and breezy through New Years

El Paso, Texas (KVIA) – Howdy folks and happy Saturday! After a beautiful day today, tomorrow, we're in another great day with temperatures a hair warmer. Each day, highs gradually warm up with low 70s by Sunday, and mid 70s on Monday.

Wind speeds will remain mostly light throughout the weekend, although we can expect some occasional breezes to start the next week. As of now, Monday looks to be the breeziest with 25 mph winds, backing off to 20 mph winds on NYE and New Year's Day. No rain is expected for the forseeable future.

I hope you all enjoy the beautiful weather as we get ready to ring in the New Year!