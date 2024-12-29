ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Elevated fire dangers tomorrow with a comfortable New Years

El Paso, Texas (KVIA) – Howdy folks and happy Sunday! After yet another beautiful day today, tomorrow looks to be a very warm late-December day with potentially record high temperatures. Highs will be in the mid-70s on Monday, and if we surpass 74 degrees, we would be setting a new record! Cooler temperatures follow, with mid-60s on Tuesday.

Wind speeds will remain light throughout the weekend, though we can expect some occasional breezes to start off the week. Monday looks to be the breeziest day, with winds expected to reach up to 25 mph in El Paso and Dona Ana counties. Further east is a different story, as dry conditions and breezy winds, on Monday will bring an elevated fire risk. It's a good idea to stay mindful of the weather if you’re planning outdoor activities.

As we approach New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, winds will calm down again to around 15 mph. No rain is expected in the foreseeable future. We'll end 2024 with pleasant weather to wrap up the year. Let’s make the most of these beautiful days and get ready to ring in 2025!