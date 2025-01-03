ABC-7 First Alert: Warm today, cold front arrives next week

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for a cold front set to arrive next week. The cold front will bring freezing temps, rain, sleet and potentially snow. Temps for your Friday is still leaning warm.

Weather is looking quite comfortable today. That has been the case over the past few days. We will once again remain dry with winds being mild and we will see temperatures above average El Paso is expected to reach 71, Las Cruces 69.

Winds will pick up for your weekend expected to reach about 35-40 MPH.

The winds will calm down for the start of your work week but that is when we wills start to see temperatures trend downward.

The impacts of the cold front are expected to be felt strongest Wednesday and Thursday. Make cold weather preparations!