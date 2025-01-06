ABC-7 First Alert continues – Cold, wind, wind chills and snow.

This coming winter storm will hit the area tomorrow and last through Friday. Temps will gradually fall to the 40's tomorrow and 30's for Wednesday. There will be some moisture that arrives early Tuesday night and will hang around into late Thursday night. Total snowfall accumulations could approach 1 inch with gusty easterly winds. Those winds will gust to around 35 mph making it feel like temps in the mid and upper teens for late Tuesday through Thursday. This system will leave the area later Friday with more sunshine and warming temperatures.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.