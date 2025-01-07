ABC-7 First Alert: Cold temp and wind chill Tuesday, wind chill and snow potential overnight

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for the cold weather impacts associated with a cold front arriving today. Expect cooler temps and wind chill, snow potential enters our forecast overnight.

Today we continue our cooling trend with high expected to be about ten degrees cooler than Monday. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 43, Las Cruces 42.

We are wakign up to breezy patterns those breezes will increase into winds by mid afternoon. Keep in mind we will be seeing cold temperatures and added winds so we will be dealing with wind chill today. That means it will feel even colder than what it is. Bundle up

Tonight wrap your pipes and plants, bring your pets inside and make sure your loved ones are warm in preparation.

Snow chances enter our forecast overnight into your Wednesday morning. Temps will be even colder for Wednesday and winds will also create wind chill for tomorrow morning.