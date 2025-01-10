ABC-7 First Alert: Freezing temps, then warming trend

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert as we expect another freezing morning.

Temperatures are still expected to be well below average today starting off below freezing. Temperatures will reach highs in the low 40s. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 42, Las Cruces 40.

Sadly if you are hoping for more snow today snow chances are not likely. The storm system that brought the snow is exiting the region and we are looking much drier.

Temperatures are also looking to be a little warmer as we head into the weekend, but they will still be below average.