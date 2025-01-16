ABC-7 First Alert: Calm today, winds and gusty dusty conditions arrive tomorrow

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for the impacts of two approaching weather systems. One bringing strong winds and dusty conditions, the second bringing in colder air.

Today we will have one more calm weather day as we look to remain dry and winds look to remain calm. We also look to reach above average temps for the first time in a week. El Paso is expected to reach 61, Las Cruces 59.

Friday morning we will wake up to windy conditions and with near freezing temps in the morning that means we could experience wind chill which will make it feel even colder. The winds are expected to reach 40 MPH with that we are looking at the potential for some blowing dust and sand.

Colder air is also expected to arrive next week dropping temperatures highs in the 30s potentially by Tuesday.