Full list of El Paso area school delays for frigid temperatures Tuesday

Update: El Paso ISD just announced a two-hour delay for its schools.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Frigid temperatures are expected starting late tonight and tomorrow morning. We are currently under an ABC-7 First Alert as a result.

Gadsden ISD will operate on a two-hour delay tomorrow, January 21, 2025.

"This decision was made to protect students who wait at bus stops as early as 6:30 AM from dangerous cold exposure," a district spokesperson said.

Gadsden ISD employees are also on a two-hour delay, as well as buses.

