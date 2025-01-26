ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Warm temperatures remain before cooling back down

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Good morning all. We are continuing our warm weather streak over the next few days with highs in the mid 60s and close to the 70s. By Tuesday, temperatures will start to cool down a smidge, but you'll really be able to feel the cooler conditions by Wednesday and Thursday, when we get back to the 50s and even 40s. With the cooler temperatures, we will also see breezy winds and our next best chance of rain and snow.

Most of the work week is looking mild as far as winds go, but by Wednesday and Thursday, we'll start to add breezy winds into the mix. Particularly on Thursday, wind gusts of 30 mph are expected from the west, so we could even see some blowing dust as well.

But it's the rain and snow that has everyone on standby. Rain is becoming more likely for the Borderland as temperatures look to remain too warm for flurries to fall. Snow will be more likely for the higher elevations where several inches could accumulate on top of our Sacramento Mountains, and ranges further north. We will monitor the potential and let you know how the forecast changes.