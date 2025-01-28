Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: Calm today; storm system brings cooler temps and windy conditions

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert as we track the impacts of a storm system approaching the region. The system will bring cooler temps, slight rain chances for our area mountains, and windy dusty conditions.

Today we are looking at a great weather day very similar to what we experienced out of Monday's forecast. We will see calm dry conditions with highs just a tad above average. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 66, Las Cruces 64.

Wednesday will be a little cooler with temps expected to drop about ten degrees and breezy patterns to pick up.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

