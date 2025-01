Temps will be on a nice warming trend Saturday through much of next week. Lots of sunshine with temps climbing to the mid and upper 60's tomorrow; then 70's arrive Sunday into next week. There could be a day or two that we tie or even surpass a record high temp. The gusty winds will not be a concern.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.