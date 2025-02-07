Record-High Temps Expected to Continue in El Paso, Cooling Trend with Gusty Conditions Ahead

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are waking up to warm temps again with mostly clear skies for the remainder of today.

Temperatures today will still be hitting at or above records and stay warm until a cooling trend begins in the Borderland, starting Monday.

Gusty conditions going into next week are expected to accompany this cooling trend.

Temperature highs today are expected to reach 82 El Paso, 80 Las Cruces.