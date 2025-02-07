Skip to Content
Weather

Record-High Temps Expected to Continue in El Paso, Cooling Trend with Gusty Conditions Ahead

By
Published 5:36 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are waking up to warm temps again with mostly clear skies for the remainder of today.

Temperatures today will still be hitting at or above records and stay warm until a cooling trend begins in the Borderland, starting Monday.

Gusty conditions going into next week are expected to accompany this cooling trend.

Temperature highs today are expected to reach 82 El Paso, 80 Las Cruces.

Article Topic Follows: Weather
abc-7
el paso
kvia
Olivia Vara
weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a weather anchor and reporter.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content