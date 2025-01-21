Olivia Vara, weather anchor / reporter

Olivia Carmen Vara is excited to join the team at KVIA as a multimedia journalist and weather anchor. A proud native of El Paso, she is thrilled to bring her passion for storytelling and environmental advocacy to the community. Olivia graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder, where she earned a degree in Environmental Studies, Ecology, and Evolutionary Biology.

During her time at the university, Olivia developed a strong foundation in community engagement, research, and data analysis—skills she now applies in her reporting. She is particularly interested in exploring the intersection of environmental issues with local news and weather patterns.

In addition to her academic accomplishments, Olivia has gained valuable hands-on experience through ecological research, working with environmental nonprofits, and volunteering with sustainability-focused organizations. She is committed to providing accurate weather updates and telling compelling stories that highlight both the beauty and challenges of the region.

Outside of work, Olivia enjoys hiking, skiing, creating art, and exploring the outdoors. She is an avid traveler and enjoys spending time with friends and family. Olivia looks forward to connecting with viewers and sharing her journey as she embarks on this exciting new chapter in her career.