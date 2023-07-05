Jaelin Lewis, Forecaster

Skip to Content
Jaelin Lewis joined the ABC-7 team in February 2023 has a photojournalist. Jaelin is also part of the ABC-7 StormTrack Weather Team as a weather forecaster.

He is originally from Killeen, Texas. He graduated from Angelo State University with a degree in Interdisciplinary Studies.

Jaelin first became interested in journalism in 2019 where he joined the news team at KIDY as a production assistant and later, he was promoted to a special projects producer where he learned the ins and outs of a news station. He then joined KSAN / KLST in San Angelo as a news photographer / multimedia journalist.

Jaelin is a big weather enthusiast who loves to storm chase, but also on his downtime he loves to travel and watch sports.

He is excited to call El Paso home.

