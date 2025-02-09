Borderland to See Record High Temperatures Today Before Cooler Weather Arrives

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- This morning we are again waking up to mainly dry conditions that are expected to continue into Friday.

Temperature highs for today are expected to be above average. El Paso is expected to reach 82 F, Las Cruces 80 F.

We will reach new record high temperatures again today, cooling again to near normal temperatures Wednesday and Thursday.

Gusty conditions following this cooling trend will both set in starting Monday.