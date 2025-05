EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Elevated fire weather conditions will continue through Tuesday.

There is a slight chance of thunderstorms mid-week, mainly east of the Rio Grande.

Seasonal temperatures will remain steady each afternoon.

A surface high will bring moisture into the area starting Wednesday.

Expect more rain and thunderstorm chances next weekend.

Highs for today are 94 F El Paso, 90 F Las Cruces.