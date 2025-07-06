Warm with thunderstorm chances

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- For today's forecast, expect seasonably warm temps across the Borderland.

We are seeing increased moisture and humidity in the Borderland this Sunday, but there is still at most a 10% chance of rain during our evening hours.

This moisture and increased humidity can be attributed to an upper high pressure system shifting and allowing this moisture to flow in from the east.

The moisture remains for Monday, supporting continued chances for scattered storms.

Some isolated thunderstorms are still forecasted to develop, specifically in the Sacramento Mountains.

Should heavy rainfall occur going into our evening hours and the start of our work week, rain chances could reach 1-2 inches per hour.

Again, these chances increase the risk of localized flash flooding.

The threat of heavy rain decreases significantly going into midweek as drier air begins to make its home in the Borderland.

Temperatures will hover around seasonal averages.

A further warm-up is expected by Thursday and Friday, when we could see some heat advisories issued.

Highs for today are expected to be 102 F El Paso, 101 F Las Cruces.