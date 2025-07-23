Warmer and drier days ahead for the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Borderland is seeing drier air move in, with the possibility of some scattered thunderstorms expected in the mountains. A few scattered storms in the lowlands is also to be expected.

While the overall chance for rain remains, overall storm activity is expected to decrease, especially in the northern and eastern parts of the region.

Localized flooding is again possible, but that risk is also lower for today.

Starting tomorrow, the Borderland will transition to 3 days of warmer and drier weather, with temps expected to reach between 95 F and 102 F.

Most of the rain will be limited to the mountains, with the lowlands expected to stay mostly dry.

Starting Sunday, we could expect to see more moisture moving into the area which could in turn lead to more scattered thunderstorms as an Easterly wave approaches from the gulf.

Sunday onward, we may again see some moisture moving into the area. This increase in cloud coverage will again lead to cooler temps once more.

Much of the rain we get will depend on the position of high-pressure systems, and these can very.

Changing weather conditions can be expected in the upcoming days, but as for Wednesday, a lesser chance of storm activity and chance of rain remains.

Highs today will be 98 F El Paso, 95 F Las Cruces.