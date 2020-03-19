ABC-7 StormTRACK: First day of spring to bring below normal temperatures

Forecast

The first day of spring brings cooler temperatures and windy conditions to the borderland. We will say goodbye to the rain at least for now. This has been the second wettest March on record for El Paso, the El Paso Airport has accumulated 2.02 inches of rain so far this month and 3.07 inches so far this year.

Typically during the month of March, we pick up about .26 inches of rain. So you won't need the umbrella for the next few days. Maybe just a car wash from all the rain that we have seen this month.



It will be a cool Thursday with west winds between 20 to 30 mph strongest in Hudspeth county and the Sacramento Mountains. The warmer weather returns this weekend with lighter winds.

Great weather if you need to do some yard work. A typical spring set-up is expected next week with breezy winds for the start of the week. Stronger winds return by Wednesday and Thursday.