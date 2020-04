Forecast

The winds will pick up for Saturday with gusts out of the west around 45 mph. The peak gusts will impact the E/NE sides of town. The strongest gusts will occur between 2-8 pm then gradually settle down after 8.

Temps will climb to the low 80's Saturday and upper 70's for Sunday.

