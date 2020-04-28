First Alert Friday: Temps hit 100!

Forecast

El Paso could see the earliest first 100 degrees of the spring Friday. If we hit it, that would be the earliest on record. Right now the record is May 8th which occurred in 1989.

In the meantime, temps will be a little cooler Wednesday behind a weak cold front that will sweep in during the morning hours. The front will move from the east to the west and cause the winds to reach around 35 mph for the west side of town. The winds will settle down for the afternoon. Temps will be a bit cooler Thursday with highs in the mid 80's.