Forecast

Friday could not only see record heat but the earliest 100 degrees for El Paso on record! The current record is 100 that occurred May 8. Some high clouds will hang around along with SW winds gusting to around 25 mph by the afternoon.

The weekend looks good with sunshine and temps in the mid 90's.

Maybe a chance for rain late Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

For the latest forecast and Doppler radar: http://www.kvia.com/weather