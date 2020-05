Forecast

Temps will stay in the mid and upper 90's this weekend with potentially record setting heat Saturday. The record high is 95 degrees in 1940 and I am forecasting 96. The winds will be out of the SW with gusts around 25 mph.

Sunday looks hot as well with sunshine and temps around 95.

Cold front arrives next week to cool us down a little and increases the winds from the E/SE.

