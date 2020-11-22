StormTRACK Weather: Winds expected to pick up this afternoon

Forecast

El Paso, Texas-- We are anticipating the arrival of a cold front today that will bring gusty winds to western facing slopes of area mountains. Areas east of the Rio Grande will see the most pronounced cooling as compared to

yesterday`s highs. Areas west of the river will see no significant cooling for day time highs.

By the time the front reaches the metro areas, winds will begin to pick up.

East winds 5-15 MPH, Gusts reaching the 30-35 MPH range for western facing slopes.

Possibility of isolated drizzle across the lowlands (10% chance) is expected this evening with this system brining in some moisture.