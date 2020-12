Forecast

Temps will be cold again Thursday AM. Expect low to mid 20's across the area. Lots of sunshine for tomorrow as temps warm to the upper 50's.

A cold front will arrive Friday and cause the winds to pick up with gusts out of the west at around 35 mph. So you folks in the east and northeast sides of town will get those stronger gusts.

Weekend is looking pretty nice with temps in the mid and upper 50's.