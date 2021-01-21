Skip to Content
today at 7:38 am
Published 7:27 am

ABC-7 First Alert: Showers move into the borderland, Rain may put a dent in the drought

The ABC-7 First Alert continues Thursday as an upper low moves through the borderland. We will see scattered rain showers this morning and afternoon with rain totals ranging from .10 to .50 inches.

There will be periods of light to moderate rain, cloudy skies, and cold temperatures. The rain will move out tonight.

The next system will move in on Sunday producing stronger wind gusts between 35 to 40 mph and a 10 percent chance for rain showers.

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and a fill-in anchor.

