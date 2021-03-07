StormTRACK Weather: Beautiful Sunday

Forecast

El Paso, Texas- If you're a fan of plenty of sunshine, calm winds and temps in the 70s, then I have great news for you! Today will be that near perfect day across the Borderland.

Afternoon highs across El Paso county will top off in the lower-to-mid 70s. Lower 70s across Doña Ana County.

The warming trend continues for tomorrow as highs will hover near 80! High level clouds will push in overnight, so expect partly sunny skies for the beginning of the work week.