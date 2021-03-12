StormTRACK Weather: Windy and dry Friday, cooler air arrives, and gusty winds jumpstart the weekend

Forecast

We close out the week with more winds. The winds will

be stronger than yesterday with gusts between 35 to 40 mph. We are also still very dry, so fire weather concerns continue, avoid outdoor burning.



On Saturday, a storm system will bring a chance for light rain. The region will see about a 15-degree drop in temperatures with highs in the mid and upper 50s.

Sunday, we will continue to see dry and windy conditions with gusts up to 45 mph and some blowing dust. We will get a break from the wind Wednesday.