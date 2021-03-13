StormTRACK Weather: Windy Weekend

Forecast

El Paso, Texas- Your typical Borderland spring weather pattern is here to stay for the next several days. The windy weather will also blow in some possible blowing dust in certain areas across the region, and temperatures will also take a plunge thanks to a cold front.

Westerly winds will gust around 40 MPH this Saturday. Tomorrow, expect even stronger winds. Gusts reaching the 45-50 MPH mark.

Dry conditions and windy weather mean areas of patchy blowing dust are possible. Drive with caution when hitting the road. Secure any outdoor furniture.