ABC-7 First Alert: Even stronger winds expected Sunday

Forecast

El Paso, Texas- Even more gusty winds are expected to return to the Borderland this Sunday. Grab the allergy medication, because many areas will see blowing dust and sand.

Wind Speeds expected today.

Las Cruces: W 25-35 MPH; Gusts 50 MPH

El Paso: W 25-35 MPH; Gusts 45-50 MPH

Wind Advisories in place for many areas across the Borderland.

Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.