StormTrack Weather: Above average temperatures continue, windy days & cooler temps ahead
Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler this afternoon behind a weak backdoor cold front. This cold front will push east on Wednesday. Warm temperatures are expected through Friday as well as breezy to windy conditions. The winds will increase on Thursday with gusts between 35 to 40 mph. This weekend another cold front moves into the region bringing rain chances. Temperatures will run around 10 to 20 degrees below normal.
