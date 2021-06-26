ABC-7 First Alert: Some strong winds possible tonight, and severe storms possible tomorrow

Forecast

We added another triple degree day here in the borderland, but big changes are coming starting tonight. First, the winds will increase, especially for those of you on the west side of town as the cold front moves in from the east. Secondly, temperatures will decrease throughout the entire week, with possible record breaking lows, and highs around 10 degrees cooler than normal. Then, with ample moisture in the area, rain and thunderstorms will be likely throughout the remainder of the week. The timing for storms each day will tend to be in the afternoon to later at night. Sunday evening, some storms could be severe with wind, hail, and localized flooding in certain areas. Enjoy the temps but stay dry and safe! Remember, if you see running water over a road, turn around and don't drown.