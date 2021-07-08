ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Hot, hot, hot…and rain early next week

Forecast

Happy Thursday to you all. Today will be toasty outside with not much cloud cover to save us from this heat, and that'll be the same story for the next couple days. Tomorrow we will near the 100 degree mark and Saturday, many locations will reach 100 degrees or more. Be sure to drink plenty of water and maybe hop in the pool to stay cool in this hot weather. We will still be hot from Sunday on to next week, but not as hot as Friday and Saturday because we will reintroduce the chance for some showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. Storm chances will still be pretty low, and we are not expecting rain like what we've had the past two weeks. However, we are in the middle of monsoon season so we will be dealing with a more typical monsoon pattern- one where storms will fire up over the mountains and have the possibility of moving into the lower areas and dropping a heavy downpour. Stay cool!