StormTRACK Weather: Hot Afternoon!

Forecast

El Paso, Texas- The mercury will continue to rise in the Borderland this afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 90s!

Mostly sunny skies, winds will be from the southwest around 5-15 MPH. Tomorrow will be a tad bit warmer with highs around 92/93 degrees for El Paso.

The passage of a cold front on Saturday will bring in breezy winds, but by Sunday morning we will see winds gust as high as 30-35 MPH. Areas out east could even see gusts around 40 MPH Sunday morning.

Temps will cool down to the lower 80s by Sunday afternoon.