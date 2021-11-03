StormTRACK Weather: Cold front brings winds and cooler temps
Good Morning! There will be a change in the forecast this afternoon as a cold front moves into the area. This cold front will not bring any rain and we will be under mostly clear skies. East winds behind the front will create windy and gusty conditions along the west-facing slopes of area mountains. Temperatures will be several degrees cooler behind the front today and tomorrow. Watch for fog which could cause reduced visibilities in Hudspeth and Culberson Counties.
