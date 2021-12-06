StormTRACK Weather: Cold front cranks up winds for Hudspeth & Culberson counties this morning

El Paso, Texas- A backdoor cold front moving through the area this morning is cranking up the winds out east. Wind speeds around 40-50 MPH have been recorded near Guadalupe Pass since 5 A.M.

Gusts will be the strongest on the western-facing slopes. With the passage of the front much cooler air will usher into the region. Afternoon highs out east will be in the mid-50s.

El Paso will see breezy to low-end-windy conditions by late morning. 10-20 MPH around 8 A.M.

Highs across El Paso and Las Cruces will top off around 60 degrees.