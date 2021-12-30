ABC-7 First Alert: A few light showers Thursday, storm system approaches the Borderland overnight

Good Morning! An ABC-7 First Alert remains in effect through Saturday. It will be a nice day today with a 20 percent chance for afternoon showers, the best chance will be after 4 pm.

The forecast quickly changes overnight as a storm system brings rain showers to the area anywhere. The El Paso Las Cruces area could see anywhere from 0.1 to 0.7 inches of rainfall. I do not think we will see snow in the lowland areas but the area mountains will see snow accumulation.

The rain will end on Saturday but a cold front will drop temperatures below freezing Sunday morning. Please remember the 4 P's: People, pets, pipes, and plants.

You can track the showers and weather changes in StormTRACK Doppler Radar or download the ABC-7 Weather and Traffic App. https://kvia.com/weather/abc-7-stormtrack-doppler/