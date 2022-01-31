ABC-7 First Alert: Pleasant start, wintry weather by the end of the week

Good morning! I hope you had a great weekend. The weather will be great for the start of the week with temperatures climbing to the 60s. An ABC-7 First Alert is in place because late Wednesday we will see increased rain chances and snow in the higher elevations.

Thursday morning will be cold with most of the area waking up to teens and 20s. We will continue to see rain and we can't rule out the chance of seeing lowland snow. Temperatures will run about 20 degrees below normal Thursday and Friday.