An interesting Friday for this time of year

We had morning rain, snow, wind, and then lots of sunshine by the afternoon with warming temperatures. Quite a contrast to Thursday as temperatures dropped 22 degrees off the high temperature.

This is only the 17th time El Paso has recorded accumulating snow since 1879. The El Paso Airport recorded 0.5" of snow but parts of the town like the northeast picked up several inches according to one of our viewers who lives near the mountain.

Expect very cold temperatures by Saturday morning with lows dropping down to the mid and upper 20's. Lots of sun over the weekend with highs in the low 60's for Saturday.