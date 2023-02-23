Skip to Content
Updated today at 7:52 AM
Published 5:30 AM

ABC-7 First Alert: Strong winds return Sunday

Denise Parra
Denise Parra
The ABC-7 First Alert is in effect for strong winds on Sunday.

As promised high winds whipped through the borderland bringing with them blowing dust and sand, flying debris, and dangerous driving conditions. The winds peaked wind gusts across the borderland exceeded 60 mph with winds gusts peaking at 61 mph at the El Paso Airport. Las Cruces' winds peaked at 56 mph, Ruidoso's winds at 74 mph, and Deming peaked at 68 mph.

Today will not be as windy we will see lighter southwest winds with gusts between 25 to 30 mph. We will see a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with mainly clear skies tonight.

Prep for high wind events:

Before a High Wind Event (weather.gov)

